Brazil announces new measures to boost credit, liquidity in economy

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Monetary Council on Thursday took extra steps to boost the flow of liquidity in the economy, including temporarily waiving requirements on rural credit operations and raising the limit on non-bank institutions’ foreign exchange operations to $300,000 from $100,000.

The CMN, Brazil’s highest economic policy body that includes the economy minister and central bank president, also said consumer finance firms will be allowed to issue bank deposit certificates to raise funds. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)