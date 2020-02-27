Bonds News
February 27, 2020

Brazil bank lending falls 0.4% in January - central bank

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil fell to 3.5 trillion reais ($787 billion) in January, marking a decline of 0.4% on the month and a rise of 7% from a year before, the central bank said on Thursday.

Lending spreads widened on the month to 28.3 percentage points from a downwardly revised 27.9 percentage points in December, while the 90-day default ratio rose to 3.8% in January from 3.7% in December. ($1 = 4.45 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Hugh Lawson)

