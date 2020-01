BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA’s loan book is likely to grow between high single digits and low double digits in 2020, the bank’s chief financial officer Ángel Santodomingo said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Sao Paulo after the release of the bank’s fourth quarter results, Santodomingo said he expects all credit lines to grow at roughly the same rate this year. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Jamie McGeever and Chizu Nomiyama)