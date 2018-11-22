UPDATE 1-Brazil's incoming govt names new heads of Banco do Brasil, Caixa - source

(Adds details on Novaes and Guimaraes)

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Economist Rubem Novaes will lead Brazil’s state-owned Banco do Brasil, while banker Pedro Guimaraes will lead the Caixa Economica Federal , a senior source in the country’s incoming administration said on Thursday, marking the latest in a string of market-friendly appointments.

An official statement will be released later on Thursday, said the source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to disclose the appointments.

Novaes is a University of Chicago-trained economist who served as board member to Brazil’s development bank BNDES. If his appointment is confirmed, one of his challenges at the helm of Banco do Brasil will be to close the gap with Brazil’s largest private lenders in terms of profitability.

Currently, Guimaraes is a director at Brasil Plural SA, a small bank with 1 billion reais ($262.34 million) in total assets. He studied economics and graduated from the University of Rochester.

In 2000, Guimaraes worked in the privatization of Banco Banespa, at the time controlled by the State of São Paulo, which was later sold to Banco Santander SA.

He also managed the initial public offering of the Brazilian insurance company BB Seguridade Participações SA, controlled by Banco do Brasil, in 2013. Another source close to Guimaraes said he supports the privatization of units of state-controlled.

Earlier on Thursday, Guimaraes ruled out the privatization of Brazil’s third-largest bank by assets, but it is unclear if he will seek to privatize some Caixa units.