SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on her Twitter account on Thursday that Brazil has lifted a self-imposed embargo on beef exports to China, which was implemented last week after an atypical case of mad cow disease.

The minister said the country will resume issuance of international health certificates to allow for beef exports to China to continue, without providing any additional details. (Reporting by Ana Mano)