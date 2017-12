BRASÍLIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi on Tuesday said the country will resume ‘very soon’ beef exports to the United States, breaking a ban implemented in June after U.S. officials said quality problems were found in some shipments.

Maggi said resumption of beef exports could happen as soon as early next year, but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)