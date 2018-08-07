Brazil could start beef sales to Canada after trade mission -beef group

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada is expected to send a trade mission to Brazil in October, which could open up the country for fresh Brazilian beef exports before year-end, the head of local beef group Abiec said at an industry event in São Paulo on Tuesday.

Antônio Jorge Camardelli also said Brazil has offered guarantees and safeguards to United States’ authorities as it hopes to resume fresh beef exports to that country. Brazilian fresh beef exports were halted by the United States in June 2017 due to safety concerns. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes Writing by Ana Mano)