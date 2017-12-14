Brazil's Abiec estimates 9 pct growth of beef export volume in 2017

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef trade group Abiec on Thursday estimated the country’s total beef export volume would grow by 9 percent this year in spite of corruption and food safety scandals that temporarily closed markets for local processors.

Abiec said Brazil will likely have exported 1.53 million tonnes of beef in 2017, adding revenues from beef trade would go up by 13 percent to $6.2 billion at the end of the year. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)