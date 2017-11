BRASILIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress approved on Tuesday a bill to set up a program to boost the use of biofuels, a move that could sharply change the way fuel distributors operate in the country.

The program, called RenovaBio, will give fuel distributors in Brazil targets to cut carbon emissions, which they will meet by selling increasing volumes of ethanol and biodiesel over the coming years. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)