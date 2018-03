BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil’s state development bank BNDES will step down, officially leaving on March 31, according to a resignation letter made public by the presidential palace on Tuesday.

Paulo Rabello de Castro had previously announced he would leave the bank in order to launch his candidacy for president in Brazil’s October elections. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)