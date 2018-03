RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil state development bank BNDES on Wednesday named director Ricardo Ramos to take over as chief executive, replacing Paulo Rabello de Castro.

Ramos currently runs the capital markets monitoring business. Rabello de Castro said on Tuesday he would leave on March 31 and previously has announced plans to run for president in Brazil’s October elections. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Sandra Maler)