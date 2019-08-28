Brazil's BNDES development bank posts 13.8 bln reais net profit in H1

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BNDES national development bank posted a net profit of 13.8 billion reais ($3.3 billion) in the first half of the year, up 190% on the same period last year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank will comfortably be able to return 126 billion reais of loans to the Brazilian Treasury this year, as requested by the government recently, BNDES president Gustavo Montezano said.

($1 = 4.1550 reais)