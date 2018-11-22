Company News
November 22, 2018

Brazil BNDES chief says "makes no sense" to hold stakes in major firms

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The head of BNDES said on Thursday that it “makes no sense” for Brazilian development bank to hold stakes in companies such as Vale, Eletrobras , JBS and Eletropaulo.

Dyogo Oliveira, the bank’s chief, also said that sales of stakes held by BNDES will probably surpass 12 billion reais ($3.14 billion) this year, adding that a postponed tender of Eletrobras’ power distribution company Amazonas Energia is confirmed to take place next week. ($1 = 3.8242 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

