BRASILIA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Joaquim Levy, a managing director of the World Bank, has accepted an offer from Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro to become the next head of the country’s development bank BNDES, the press office for one of Bolsonaro’s senior advisors said on Monday.

Levy previously served as finance minister under former President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)