Brazil's Bolsonaro may need emergency surgery -statement

BRASILIA, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being taken to Sao Paulo where doctors will determine if the right-wing leader needs emergency surgery, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen at a political rally in 2018 and has required several surgeries since. In the statement, the president’s office said he was suffering from an intestinal blockage.