Healthcare
March 12, 2020 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro to address nation at 8:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) -statement

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will address the nation at 8:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on Thursday, a government statement said, without specifying what it would be about.

The moves comes after Bolsonaro was tested for coronavirus earlier on Thursday, according to his son Eduardo, who added the president did not have any symptoms. Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, has tested positive for the virus.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
