BRASILIA, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury said on Wednesday it will sell 5-year and 10-year dollar-denominated bonds, in an effort to boost liquidity on the dollar curve, provide a benchmark for local corporates and meet maturing debt.

The global bond offerings, whose results will be announced later on Wednesday, will be led by Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Itau BBA and JP Morgan, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)