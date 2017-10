SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government announced it will sell a 10-year dollar-denominated bond on Tuesday, as part of efforts to refinance debt.

Bookrunners Deutsche Bank, Itau BBA and Santander expect to price the deal later in the day, the Brazilian Treasury said.

Initial price thoughts on the 10-year senior unsecured U.S. dollar bond were at around 250 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, according to Thomson Reuters’ IFR. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)