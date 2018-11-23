Brazil’s BRF CEO believes Bolsonaro will ditch Israel embassy move plan

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA does not believe the government of far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will move Brazil’s embassy in Israel, a measure which could be detrimental to a profitable trade relationship between Brazilian meat producers and consumers of halal products in the Muslim world.

Speaking as a panelist in an industry event on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said he thinks the plans, which were not reaffirmed after the Bolsonaro’s election last month, “will naturally die away.” (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Robin Pomeroy)