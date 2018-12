SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA has sold Argentine chicken plant Avex SA for $50 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The plant was bought by Granja Tres Arroyos and Fibrel, as part of a restructuring plan to raise some 5 billion reais ($1.28 billion) to help pay BRF’s debts. The company said it has already raised some 1.9 billion reais as part of that plan. ($1 = 3.9123 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)