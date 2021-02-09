Brazil gets $1 billion from BRICS bank to fight coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A development bank run by the BRICS group of major developing nations has disbursed $1 billion to help fund the Brazilian government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the lender on Tuesday.

The New Bank of Development (NDB), run by the BRICS group comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has earmarked $10 billion for fighting the pandemic. Eventually, Brazil is expected to receive a fifth of those funds.

Brazil has the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside the United States, with 232,170 fatalities among more than 9.5 million cases. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)