Brazil broad public sector deficit on course for 10% of GDP - Treasury Secretary

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s total public sector deficit this year excluding interest payments is on course to reach 700 billion reais ($126 billion), or around 10% of gross domestic product, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Friday.

Speaking in an online event hosted by business group Lide Pernambuco, Almeida’s comments came shortly after the Economy Ministry revised its primary deficit forecast for central government, a slightly narrower measure, to 540 billion reais.