FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 20, 2018 / 6:47 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Brazil cuts 2018 GDP growth forecast to 1.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Friday cut its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent and worsened its fiscal estimates.

In a bimonthly report, the government raised its forecasts for net revenue by 3.194 billion reais ($845.6 million) and for primary expenses by 7.546 billion reais.

Reuters reported on July 12 that the government was set to cut its 2018 GDP forecast.

$1 = 3.78 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.