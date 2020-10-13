Brazil's Funchal says Brazil will run surplus starting in 2026-27

BRASILIA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Tuesday the government expects to run a budget surplus starting in 2026 or 2027, a revision from pre-pandemic forecasts of a surplus starting in 2022 or 2023.

If the government manages to pass a pending tax reform, he said in a virtual interview with brokerage Genial Investimentos, the government could run a surplus well before 2026.