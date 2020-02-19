Bonds News
February 19, 2020 / 7:31 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Brazil's Caixa to issue bonds, prepay $2 bln to government

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal will issue bonds abroad and prepay 9 billion reais ($2.06 billion) in debt to the country’s government, its chief executive, Pedro Guimaraes, said on Wednesday.

Caixa, which is unlisted, reported on Wednesday a record net income of 21 billion reais in 2019. The bank expects to announce soon its first joint-venture for the card business, Guimaraes said. ($1 = 4.3681 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below