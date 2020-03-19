Bonds News
March 19, 2020 / 2:15 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Caixa cuts interest rates on loans, offers grace period

1 Min Read

(Adds details on measure and context)

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal said on Thursday said it is cutting interest rates on loans and is offering clients a grace period of 60 days.

The move is part of the Brazilian government’s efforts to help economic activity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Caixa said in a statement that it is offering lower interest rates for both consumers and companies. For small companies, the interest rate reduction may reach 45%, it said.

Brazil’s largest mortgage lender also said its clients will be able to pause home loan payments for up to two months.

On Wednesday, the lender also announced 100 billion reais ($19.47 billion) in new credit lines for individual and corporate clients.

$1 = 5.1373 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below