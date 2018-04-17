Canada fails to stop Brazil's claims in WTO Bombardier dispute

GENEVA, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has got World Trade Organization backing to press its claims against Canada in a dispute over what it says are unfair subsidies for Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets, a preliminary WTO ruling published on Tuesday showed.

Brazil launched the WTO dispute last year, claiming the CSeries had received $3 billion in federal, provincial and local subsidies.

Canada later objected, saying Brazil had broadened its complaint and some of its claims were outside the remit of the WTO dispute panel. But the preliminary ruling rejected Canada’s argument. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Louise Heavens)