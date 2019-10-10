Cargill pledges new investment in Brazil, urges improved infrastructure

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cargill’s chief executive officer for Brazil, Luiz Pretti, said on Thursday that the company has invested $1.6 billion in the country in the last 8 years and plans new investments that would be facilitated by improvements in infrastructure.

Speaking at an investment conference, Pretti urged the Brazilian government to improve the country’s infrastructure so that Cargill and other companies that are members of the American Chamber of Commerce expand investment in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)