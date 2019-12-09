UPDATE 1-Brazil cattle passing through feedlots grows 2% - DSM

(Adds other remarks by DSM execs, detail on 3-NOP launch)

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The number of cows slaughtered in Brazil after spending 90 days in feedlots is estimated to have grown by 2% to about 5.3 million head in 2019, a survey of Brazil’s cattle market by Dutch animal nutrition company DSM showed on Monday.

The figure will continue to grow as Brazilian ranchers seek more efficient ways to raise and finish livestock, DSM executives said at a media presentation, adding that an estimate for 2020 will be released in February.

Strong demand for Brazilian beef, partially spurred by a rise in meat exports to China after a deadly pig disease disrupted supplies there, has boosted cattle prices in Brazil, becoming a driver for the feedlot model.

“As cattle prices rise, the producer is encouraged to use more technology and put more animals in confinement,” said Marcos Baruselli, DSM manager for feedlots businesses.

DSM, which filed for Brazilian registration of a new feed additive for cows that can cut methane emissions by around 30%, is on track to launch it in the country by the end of next year, said Juliano Acedo, marketing director. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)