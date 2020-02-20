Market News
February 20, 2020 / 11:38 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

RPT-Brazil central bank lowers banks' reserve requirements on time deposits - statement

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover alertS)

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Thursday it would lower banks’ reserve requirements on time deposits to 25% from 31%, starting on March 16, in a move that will free up an estimated 49 billion reais ($11.2 billion) of liquidity.

In June, the central bank cut the requirement to 31% from 33%, aiming to improve market efficiency. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said last year up to 100 billion reais could ultimately be released into the economy over time using that mechanism.

$1 = 4.3671 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below