BRASILIA, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday, it said in a statement on its website, offering to sell up to $2 billion in a repurchase auction.

The central bank has increased its foreign exchange intervention in recent weeks via the spot and FX swaps market to counter the real’s sharp fall to a record low below 5.00 per dollar. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)