Brazil central bank chief Campos Neto says bank autonomy helps lower inflation

BRASILIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank president, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Tuesday that the more independent a monetary authority is, the lower inflation is, adding that Brazil is the only country in the Group of 20 major economies without central bank autonomy.

Speaking to lawmakers in Brasilia shortly after the Senate finance committee passed a bill that establishes central bank autonomy, Campos Neto said achieving this goal will lift Brazil closer to its peers.