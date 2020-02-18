Brazil's cenbank chief says autonomy will help curb inflation

BRASILIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Central Bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that the bank’s autonomy under consideration in Congress will increase by 50% the chances of keeping inflation low.

Campos spoke to farm lobby lawmakers shortly after the Senate finance committee passed a bill that establishes central bank autonomy and staggered terms for its board and governor that would no longer coincide with terms for Brazil’s president. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)