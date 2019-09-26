Brazil central bank watching FX market - cenbank chief

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank is closely watching the foreign exchange market, its president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday, adding, however, that the real’s recent slide against the dollar has not resulted in risk premia in financial markets.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Campos Neto also said that there is no “dogma” at the central bank regarding FX intervention, and that it will address market distortions wherever they arise, whether in the spot or derivatives market. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)