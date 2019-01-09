Future Brazil central bank head may join Davos delegation -source

BRASILIA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Roberto Campos Neto, tapped to head Brazil’s central bank by new President Jair Bolsonaro, may join the country’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Campos Neto is not due to be confirmed by Brazil’s Senate until March, so the government may appoint him to another temporary post on the team headed by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. That would allow him to join the group of Brazilian officials in Davos on Jan. 22-25. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Susan Thomas)