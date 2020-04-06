Brazil's central bank forbids dividend payments above minimum requirements

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank forbade dividend payments above minimum requirements starting Monday until September 30, saying the measure is to deal with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Brazilian banks are forbidden to pay dividends and other forms of shareholder compensation above the minimum legal levels or minimum levels established by the bank’s bylaws. The Central Bank also forbade banks from issuing new share buyback programs and reduce capital through payments to its shareholders. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)