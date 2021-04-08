Brazil FX dynamics improving, market more balanced -central bank director

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - The dynamics driving Brazil’s currency have improved and the market is more balanced now, despite lingering fiscal uncertainty, central bank monetary policy director Bruno Serra said on Thursday.

In an online debate hosted by event management company Consulting House, Serra said market participants looking to buy dollars are now finding sellers, and that FX flows this year and next will be more positive than the previous two years. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)