Brazil's Goldfajn says steep yield curve not due to inflation

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday the steep yield curve of Brazilian bonds was not due to inflation or inflation expectations.

Goldfajn said other factors, such as uncertainty over Brazil’s October presidential election, were behind the yield curve, a measure of perceived risk by investors. Speaking about Brazil’s economic recovery at Columbia University in New York, Goldfajn also said inflation will be below target at 3.8 percent this year and at 4.1 percent next year, while the 2020 target is 4 percent and the 2021 target will be decided in June. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese)