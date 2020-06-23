Brazil cenbank minutes show little scope for further rate cuts

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank has little room to cut interest rates below the current record low of 2.25%, a level “close” to the point from which further reductions could fuel financial market instability, according to meeting minutes released on Tuesday.

The minutes of the June 16-17 meeting of the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, also showed that policymakers believe the worst of the economic downturn was in April, but that the recovery in May and June was shallow.