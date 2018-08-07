FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil central bank still reluctant to offer outlook for policy -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank still preferred not to provide hints over the next steps for monetary policy even as the outlook for inflation looked “comfortable,” according to the minutes of its last policy meeting.

The bank last week kept the benchmark Selic interest rate at an all-time low of 6.50 percent and downplayed a recent spike in inflation past the midpoint of its target range as “temporary.” (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasília and Patricia Duarte in São Paulo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

