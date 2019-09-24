Brazil economy to grow "slightly" in Q3 - central bank minutes

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is expected to grow “slightly” in the third quarter of this year, keeping the recovery rolling at a “gradual pace”, minutes of the central bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, showed on Tuesday.

Inflation is well-contained and should remain so, allowing for “additional adjustment of the degree of stimulus”, according to minutes of Copom’s Sept. 17-18 meeting when policymakers reduced the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to a new low of 5.50%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)