FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's central bank leaves door open for rate cuts in 2018
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's central bank leaves door open for rate cuts in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - All board members of Brazil’s central bank agreed they should not send any signals about interest rate decisions to be taken after December, the bank said on Tuesday, leaving the door open for further rate cuts in 2018.

In the minutes of the central bank’s Oct. 25 monetary policy meeting, in which it reduced the benchmark interest rate to 7.50 percent, policymakers said they wanted to maintain leeway for action. Most economists have been expecting a December rate cut to be the last in the current easing cycle. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.