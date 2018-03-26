FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Brazil could lower debit card fees further, cap credit card fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will assess whether to further lower a newly imposed cap on fees paid by businesses to debit card issuers and introduce a limit on credit card fees, a central bank director said on Monday.

In a news conference, central bank director Reinaldo Le Grazie said he expects the fee reductions to be fully passed through to companies. Reuters reported in January that the central bank wanted to regulate debit card fees to boost the use of electronic payments and enhance consumer protections. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

