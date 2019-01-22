Brazil central bank says monetary policy message has not changed

BRASILIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday its monetary policy message had not changed since an interest rate-setting meeting in December, after Brazilian rate futures slumped following a Reuters interview with Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn.

“The central bank clarifies that the monetary policy message has not changed since the last (policy meeting) and it continues to prioritize caution, perseverance and serenity,” the bank’s press office told Reuters after the close of markets. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Bernadette Baum)