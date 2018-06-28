FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil c.bank slashes 2018 GDP forecast after truckers' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday slashed its forecast for 2018 gross domestic product growth in the wake of a nationwide truckers’ strike that paralyzed key sectors of Latin America’s largest economy.

The bank now sees GDP growth of 1.6 percent this year, according to its quarterly inflation report, compared to 2.6 percent previously. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasília and Patricia Duarte in São Paulo; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

