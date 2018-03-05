Brazil central bank chief says inflation slower than expected

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - Ilan Goldfajn, chief of Brazil’s central bank, said on Monday that inflation was slower than expected, but a decision on whether to continue cutting interest rates will only come at the next meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee later this month.

Goldfajn said in a morning radio interview he has not been tapped to replace Henrique Meirelles as finance minister if the incumbent leaves his post to run in the October elections. (Reporting by Patrícia Duarte Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)