Brazil central bank chief worried credit not flowing freely

BRASILIA, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank president, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Thursday he is worried that credit is not getting to small and medium-sized companies, and expressed skepticism on cutting interest rates to the “lower bound” or printing money to buy government bonds.

Speaking in an online event hosted by Brazilian bank BTG Pactual, Campos Neto also said the central bank had been ready to intervene again in the currency market before the exchange rate recovered ground recently. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)