Brazil central bank says board member Viana to stay for "considerable" time

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Carlos Viana, the Brazilian central bank’s board member in charge of economic policy, has reached an agreement with the incoming central bank president to stay in his position for a “considerable” amount of time, the bank said in a statement.

The rest of the central bank’s directors have “put themselves at the disposition” of Roberto Campos Neto, a Banco Santander Brasil SA executive who on Thursday was chosen by Brazil’s incoming government to lead the institution, the statement said. (Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)