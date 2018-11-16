Bonds News
November 8, 2018 / 7:55 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Brazil central bank says board member Viana to stay for "considerable" time

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Carlos Viana, the Brazilian central bank’s board member in charge of economic policy, has reached an agreement with the incoming central bank president to stay in his position for a “considerable” amount of time, the bank said in a statement.

The rest of the central bank’s directors have “put themselves at the disposition” of Roberto Campos Neto, a Banco Santander Brasil SA executive who on Thursday was chosen by Brazil’s incoming government to lead the institution, the statement said. (Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.