Brazil lower house speaker plans to put central bank autonomy bill to a vote Tuesday

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker Arthur Lira said he plans to put a bill giving increased autonomy to the central bank up for a vote on Tuesday, a move toward more independent monetary policy that has been discussed in Brazil for years.
Lira said on Twitter on Monday that central bank autonomy would grant more predictability to the Brazilian economy and raise the country’s credibility in the world.
Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello
